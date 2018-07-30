Зірка серіалу "Усі жінки - відьми" зустрічається з андрогіном (фото)

I'm not a boy. I'm not a girl either. I am an I. A Being in a vessel that can not accurately be compared to another Being's. My genitals are not the same as yours. My kidneys are not the same as yours. My tastebuds are not the same as yours. My nipples are not the same as yours. My toes are not the same as yours. We are not ants. And even they are infinitely different when you look closely. When it comes to labels I let You label me as You see fit. Your definitions for You are to have and they are valid in their own right - You know what will only allow you yourself to know. And if You don't know me personally it is a natural instinct to fill in the чарівна історія пусті клітинки. How You Define me does not Confine me. The label you give me personally does not harm me - it does not enrage me. It does not cause me to lose sleep. It does not cause me to question myself. I have detached from the responsibility to make You feel a certain way or adhere to certain language around me. I'm using that energy to focus on just existing in the best light for me. For You. For us. For them. The only thing You need to know about me if You feel I am an alien thing is simple "I come in Peace". So please let me be in such as well. I promise i'm not likely a sign of "the end of days" and even if I were and you're correct then don't panic. Isn't the afterlife for believers like You supposed to be perfection? 😉 Ps this side by side was one of the first ever made and it just hit 10 MILLION CIRCULATIONS today! 🎉 🎉 🎉 #IamI #CleanUpOnAisle7 #lgbtq #genderqueer #genderisthematrix #lovewins #BodiesArentComparable #SayYesToTheDress #youmissedaspot

A post shared by Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) on Jul 12, 2018 at 11:38am PDT