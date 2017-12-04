Над Землею зійшла "суперповня" (фоторепортаж)

08:05, 04 грудня 2017
Наука та IT
6674

У ніч з 3 на 4 грудня Місяць досягла найбільших видимих розмірів за 2017 рік.

З 17:49 3 грудня жителі Землі спостерігали супермісяць. У цей час Місяць досягнув найбільших видимих розмірів за 2017 рік.

Місяць підійшов до Землі на мінімальну відстань за 2017 рік - 357 тис. 495 км. Опівночі суперповня перебувала високо над сузір'ям Оріона, недалеко від яскравої зірки Альдебаран.

Як повідомляв УНІАН, ще дві суперповні можна буде спостерігати 1 і 31 січня. При цьому супермісяць 31 січня співпаде за часом з повним місячним затемненням.

Якщо ви знайшли помилку, видiлiть її мишкою та натисніть Ctrl+Enter
Теги: #супермісяць над Землею#суперповня над Землею