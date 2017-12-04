Над Землею зійшла "суперповня" (фоторепортаж)
У ніч з 3 на 4 грудня Місяць досягла найбільших видимих розмірів за 2017 рік.
З 17:49 3 грудня жителі Землі спостерігали супермісяць. У цей час Місяць досягнув найбільших видимих розмірів за 2017 рік.
Місяць підійшов до Землі на мінімальну відстань за 2017 рік - 357 тис. 495 км. Опівночі суперповня перебувала високо над сузір'ям Оріона, недалеко від яскравої зірки Альдебаран.
The #supermoon rising over the tree of lights at the end of Veterans Pier in Murrells Inlet. Photo via Robbie Bischoff. #scwxpic.twitter.com/LB6Aif67qO— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) December 4, 2017
#supermoon from the upper Midwest... Illinois pic.twitter.com/dwIXexIC9J— ~RN~ (@RunaNorthman) December 4, 2017
Rising above Tower Hill in Craigsville, VA #supermoonpic.twitter.com/du7tz1j8vk— Vicky (@mountainsofva) December 4, 2017
Take a look at this shot of the #SuperMoon here in the DMV! pic.twitter.com/UN6JuaPtYe— ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) December 4, 2017
Tonight's #supermoon is the only one we'll get this year: don't miss it https://t.co/m1Sy5lf4hIpic.twitter.com/rtXWPvPrLM— Forbes (@Forbes) December 4, 2017
WOW! Full Supermoon seen tonight from Washington, DC. Photo credit: @CTDPIX#Supermoon#Space#DCwxpic.twitter.com/HSE3EDe95w— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 4, 2017
Full Cold #SuperMoon rising across the Little Miami River Valley over Indian Hill from Ault Park in Cincnnati 6:48 PM EST Moon higher in te sky at 7:14PM EST pic.twitter.com/lyPcnXnbu4— Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) December 4, 2017
Tonight's #supermoon rising behind Tampa downtown. Taken from 4th Street in St. Petersburg. #moon#fullmoonpic.twitter.com/orpXr3xZxz— James Boone (@OldBoone) December 4, 2017
A #supermoon was visible across most of the planet Sunday in what @NASA officials say is the first of a "supermoon trilogy." https://t.co/3qkZ1vIEMqpic.twitter.com/r9eEiJCBc5— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 4, 2017
Shot this photo of a #supermoon on day 184 of my #yearinspace. Tonight, I hope to catch another glimpse of one but from a much different vantage point. Be sure to look up tonight! pic.twitter.com/wOyX08C0sN— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 4, 2017
Beautiful moonrise to get you motivated for the #supermoon tonight. We have a front row seat from @Space_Station, not a chance of cloud cover to get in our way. pic.twitter.com/IrQ9tQFq8U— Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 3, 2017
Як повідомляв УНІАН, ще дві суперповні можна буде спостерігати 1 і 31 січня. При цьому супермісяць 31 січня співпаде за часом з повним місячним затемненням.