Селені Гомес зробили операцію по трансплантації нирки, яку їй віддала подруга

15:28, 14 вересня 2017
Світ
Пересадка органу була необхідна, щоб уникнути повернення хвороби співачки.

Селена Гомес подякувала подрузі / фото instagram.com/selenagomez

Близька подруга американської співачки Селени Гомес віддала їй свою нирку, трансплантації якої потребувала зірка у зв’язку зі своєю хворобою. Про це Гомес повідомила у своєму Instagram.

Співачка зазначила, що без пересадки нирки її хвороба – вовчок, може повернутися. Подругу, яка стала донором для зірки звати Франція Рая.

«Вона зробила для мене подарунок і пішла на жертву, віддавши її нирку мені. Я неймовірно благословенна. Я так сильно тебе люблю», - написала Гомес.

Теги: #Селена Гомес пісні#селена Гомес хвороба#Селена Гомес хвора вовчком#Селені Гомес зробили операцію