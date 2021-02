#Ebola vaccination kicks off today in Gouecke, #Guinea🇬🇳 — 9 days after the outbreak was declared.



Vaccination of high-risk individuals began just 24 hours after Guinea received 11,000 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine sent by @WHO. ➡️https://t.co/ZieakXwL9Cpic.twitter.com/dnK4QXZHYb