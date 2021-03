The five largest arms exporters in 2016–20 were the USA🇺🇸, Russia🇷🇺, France🇫🇷, Germany🇩🇪 and China🇨🇳. Together, they accounted for 76% of all exports of major arms in 2016–20.



