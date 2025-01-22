У Нью-Йорку відбулася церемонія нагородження New York Game Awards 2025, де "Грою року" вкотре стала Astro Bot.
Крім того, творець Alan Wake і людина, яка подарувала обличчя Максу Пейну, сценарист Сем Лейк отримав на премії звання "Легенди" ігрової індустрії.
Нагорода "Big Apple" за найкращу гру року
- Balatro
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- UFO 50
- 1000xRESIST
- Індіана Джонс і Велике коло
- Метафора: ReFantazio
- EA Sports College Football 25
Нагорода "Off Broadway" за найкращу інді-гру
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Balatro
- I Am Your Beast
- UFO 50
- 1000xRESIST
- Слава Богу, ти тут!
- Neva
Нагорода "Herman Melville" за найкращий сценарій
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- 1000xRESIST
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Phoenix Springs
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Нагорода "Statue of Liberty" за найкращий ігровий світ
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Astro Bot
- Індіана Джонс і Велике коло
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Серце Чорнобиля
Нагорода "Tin Pan Alley" за найкращу музику в грі
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Astro Bot
- Arco
- Black Myth: Wukong
- 1000xRESIST
Нагорода "Great White Way" за найкращу акторську гру
- Абубакар Салім (кілька героїв у Tales of Kenzera: ZAU)
- Джон Бентлі (Баррет у Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
- Ганна Телл (Макс Колфілд у Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Меліна Юргенс (Сенуа в Senua's Saga: Hellblade II)
- Трой Бейкер (Індіана Джонс в Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
- Умберлі Гонсалес (Кей у Star Wars Outlaws)
Нагорода "Coney Island Dreamland" за найкращу гру для AR/VR
- Thrasher
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Umurangi Generation VR
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
- Shattered
Нагорода "Central Park Children's Zoo" за найкращу дитячу гру
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Нагорода "A-Train" за найкращу мобільну гру
- Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Ex Astris
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Нагорода "Freedom Tower" за найкращий ремейк
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
- Silent Hill 2
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Persona 3 Reload
Нагорода "Chumley's Speakeasy" за найкращий Hidden Gem
- Ultros
- Vampire Therapist
- Миття рота
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Mars After Midnight
- Starstruck: Hands of Time
Нагорода "NYC GWB" за найкраще DLC
- Alan Wake 2 - Night Springs і The Lake House
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness
- Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree
- Remnant II - The Dark Horizon
- Splatoon 3 - Side Order
- Diablo IV - Vessel of Hatred
Спеціальна премія "Andrew Yoon Legend"
- Сем Лейк
