Стали відомі підсумки церемонії New York Game Awards 2025

У Нью-Йорку відбулася церемонія нагородження New York Game Awards 2025, де "Грою року" вкотре стала Astro Bot.

Крім того, творець Alan Wake і людина, яка подарувала обличчя Максу Пейну, сценарист Сем Лейк отримав на премії звання "Легенди" ігрової індустрії.

Нагорода "Big Apple" за найкращу гру року

  • Balatro
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Astro Bot
  • UFO 50
  • 1000xRESIST
  • Індіана Джонс і Велике коло
  • Метафора: ReFantazio
  • EA Sports College Football 25

Нагорода "Off Broadway" за найкращу інді-гру

  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Balatro
  • I Am Your Beast
  • UFO 50
  • 1000xRESIST
  • Слава Богу, ти тут!
  • Neva

Нагорода "Herman Melville" за найкращий сценарій

  • Harold Halibut
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • 1000xRESIST
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Phoenix Springs
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Нагорода "Statue of Liberty" за найкращий ігровий світ

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Astro Bot
  • Індіана Джонс і Велике коло
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Серце Чорнобиля

Нагорода "Tin Pan Alley" за найкращу музику в грі

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Astro Bot
  • Arco
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • 1000xRESIST

Нагорода "Great White Way" за найкращу акторську гру

  • Абубакар Салім (кілька героїв у Tales of Kenzera: ZAU)
  • Джон Бентлі (Баррет у Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
  • Ганна Телл (Макс Колфілд у Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Меліна Юргенс (Сенуа в Senua's Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Трой Бейкер (Індіана Джонс в Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
  • Умберлі Гонсалес (Кей у Star Wars Outlaws)

Нагорода "Coney Island Dreamland" за найкращу гру для AR/VR

  • Thrasher
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Umurangi Generation VR
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
  • Shattered

Нагорода "Central Park Children's Zoo" за найкращу дитячу гру

  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Нагорода "A-Train" за найкращу мобільну гру

  • Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Ex Astris
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Нагорода "Freedom Tower" за найкращий ремейк

  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Persona 3 Reload

Нагорода "Chumley's Speakeasy" за найкращий Hidden Gem

  • Ultros
  • Vampire Therapist
  • Миття рота
  • Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
  • Mars After Midnight
  • Starstruck: Hands of Time

Нагорода "NYC GWB" за найкраще DLC

  • Alan Wake 2 - Night Springs і The Lake House
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness
  • Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Remnant II - The Dark Horizon
  • Splatoon 3 - Side Order
  • Diablo IV - Vessel of Hatred

Спеціальна премія "Andrew Yoon Legend"

  • Сем Лейк

Раніше ми розповідали, що Bloodlines 2 і новий Silent Hill отримали вікові рейтинги в Південній Кореї. Це означає, що ігри можуть вийти зовсім скоро.

Відео дня

Вас також можуть зацікавити новини: