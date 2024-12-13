Astro Bot став грою року 2024 / Фото - Sony

Добігла кінця премія The Game Awards 2024 і тепер можна остаточно визначити найкращі ігри року, що минає.

Беззаперечною "Грою року" став ексклюзив Playstation 5 Astro Bot, гра про милого робота, який мандрує світами ігор Sony.

Також згадки гідний дебют розробника-одинака в проекті Balatro, гра забрала аж три нагороди. Нагадаємо, її творець розповідав, що він зробив гру просто з нудьги у відпустці.

Гра року

  • Astro Bot - Переможець
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Найкраща режисура гри

  • Astro Bot - Переможець
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Найкращий наратив

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio - Переможець
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Найкраща художня постановка

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio - Переможець
  • Neva

Найкращий саундтрек і музика

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Переможець
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Найкращий звуковий дизайн

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Переможець
  • Silent Hill 2

Найкраще виконання

  • Ханна Телль, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Бріана Вайт, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Гамберлі Гонсалес, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Люк Робертс, Silent Hill 2
  • Меліна Юргенс, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Переможець

Інновації в доступності

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Переможець
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Ігри заради впливу

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva - Переможець
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Найкраща підтримувана гра

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2 - Переможець

Найкраща підтримка спільноти

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Переможець
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Найкраща незалежна гра

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro - Переможець
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Найкраща дебютна інді-гра

  • Balatro - Переможець
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Найкраща мобільна гра

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro - Переможець
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Найкраща VR/AR гра

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow - Переможець
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Найкраща екшн-гра

  • Black Myth: Wukong - Переможець
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Найкраща RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio - Переможець

Найкраща файтинг-гра

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8 - Переможець

Найкраща сімейна гра

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Astro Bot - Переможець
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Найкраща симулятор/стратегія

  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - Переможець
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Найкраща спортивна/гоночна гра

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25 - Переможець
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Найкраща багатокористувацька гра

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 - Переможець
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Найкраща адаптація

  • Arcane
  • Fallout - Переможець
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Найочікуваніша гра

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI - Переможець
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Контент-кріейтор року

  • CaseOh - Переможець
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Найкраща кіберспортивна гра

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends - Переможець
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Найкращий кіберспортсмен

  • 33 - Нета Шапіра
  • Aleksib - Алексі Віролайнен
  • Chovy - Джонг Джі-хун
  • Faker - Лі Сан-Хьок - Переможець
  • ZyWoo - Матьє Ербо
  • ZmjjKk - Чжен Йонкан

Найкраща кіберспортивна команда

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends) - Переможець
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Раніше ми розповідали, що BAFTA оголосила своїх номінатів на звання "Гра року". Церемонія нагородження відбудеться 8 квітня.

