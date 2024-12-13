Добігла кінця премія The Game Awards 2024 і тепер можна остаточно визначити найкращі ігри року, що минає.
Беззаперечною "Грою року" став ексклюзив Playstation 5 Astro Bot, гра про милого робота, який мандрує світами ігор Sony.
Також згадки гідний дебют розробника-одинака в проекті Balatro, гра забрала аж три нагороди. Нагадаємо, її творець розповідав, що він зробив гру просто з нудьги у відпустці.
Гра року
- Astro Bot - Переможець
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Найкраща режисура гри
- Astro Bot - Переможець
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Найкращий наратив
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - Переможець
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Найкраща художня постановка
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - Переможець
- Neva
Найкращий саундтрек і музика
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Переможець
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Найкращий звуковий дизайн
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Переможець
- Silent Hill 2
Найкраще виконання
- Ханна Телль, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Бріана Вайт, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Гамберлі Гонсалес, Star Wars Outlaws
- Люк Робертс, Silent Hill 2
- Меліна Юргенс, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Переможець
Інновації в доступності
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Переможець
- Star Wars Outlaws
Ігри заради впливу
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva - Переможець
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Найкраща підтримувана гра
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2 - Переможець
Найкраща підтримка спільноти
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Переможець
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Найкраща незалежна гра
- Animal Well
- Balatro - Переможець
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Найкраща дебютна інді-гра
- Balatro - Переможець
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Найкраща мобільна гра
- AFK Journey
- Balatro - Переможець
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Найкраща VR/AR гра
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow - Переможець
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Найкраща екшн-гра
- Black Myth: Wukong - Переможець
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Найкраща RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - Переможець
Найкраща файтинг-гра
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8 - Переможець
Найкраща сімейна гра
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Astro Bot - Переможець
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Найкраща симулятор/стратегія
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - Переможець
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Найкраща спортивна/гоночна гра
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25 - Переможець
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Найкраща багатокористувацька гра
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 - Переможець
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Найкраща адаптація
- Arcane
- Fallout - Переможець
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Найочікуваніша гра
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI - Переможець
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Контент-кріейтор року
- CaseOh - Переможець
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Найкраща кіберспортивна гра
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends - Переможець
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Найкращий кіберспортсмен
- 33 - Нета Шапіра
- Aleksib - Алексі Віролайнен
- Chovy - Джонг Джі-хун
- Faker - Лі Сан-Хьок - Переможець
- ZyWoo - Матьє Ербо
- ZmjjKk - Чжен Йонкан
Найкраща кіберспортивна команда
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends) - Переможець
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Раніше ми розповідали, що BAFTA оголосила своїх номінатів на звання "Гра року". Церемонія нагородження відбудеться 8 квітня.