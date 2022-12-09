FromSoftware повторила свій тріумф на The Game Awards. У 2019 році студія отримала приз "гра року" завдяки Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. А зараз аналогічним титулом нагородили Elden Ring. При цьому найбільша кількість статуеток все ж у God of War Ragnarök.
Список переможців у всіх номінаціях The Game Awards 2022
Гра року
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Elden Ring — перемога;
God of War Ragnarok;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Stray;
Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Голос гравців (гра року за версією користувачів)
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok;
Stray;
Sonic Frontiers;
Genshin Impact — перемога.
Кращий екшен
Bayonetta 3 — перемога;
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;
Neon White;
Sifu;
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
Кращий пригодницький екшен
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
God of War Ragnarok — перемога;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Stray;
Tunic.
Краща рольова гра
Elden Ring — перемога;
Live A Live;
Pokemon Legends: Arceus;
Triangle Strategy;
Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Кращий файтинг
DNF Duel;
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R;
The King of Fighters XV;
MultiVersus — перемога;
Sifu.
Краща стратегія / симулятор
Dune: Spice Wars;
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — перемога;
Total War: Warhammer III;
Two Point Campus;
Victoria 3.
Краща спортивна / гоночна гра
F1 22;
FIFA 23;
NBA 2K23;
Gran Turismo 7 — перемога;
OlliOlli World.
Кращий мультиплеєр
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;
MultiVersus;
Overwatch 2;
Splatoon 3 — перемога;
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
Краща гра для всієї родини
Kirby and The Forgotten Land — перемога;
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;
Nintendo Switch Sports;
Splatoon 3.
Краща гра для віртуальної / доповненої реальності
After the Fall;
Among Us VR;
Bonelab;
Moss: Book II — перемога;
Red Matter 2.
Краща мобільна гра
Apex Legends Mobile;
Diablo Immortal;
Genshin Impact;
Marvel Snap — перемога;
Tower of Fantasy.
Краща гра-сервіс
Apex Legends;
Final Fantasy XIV Online — перемога;
Destiny 2;
Fortnite;
Genshin Impact.
Краща підтримка спільноти
Apex Legends;
Final Fantasy XIV Online — перемога;
Destiny 2;
Fortnite;
No Man’s Sky.
Краща дебютна незалежна гра
Neon White;
NORCO;
Stray — перемога;
Tunic;
Vampire Survivors.
Краща незалежна гра
Cult of the Lamb;
Neon White;
Sifu;
Stray — перемога;
Tunic.
Краща режисура
Immortality;
Elden Ring — перемога;
God of War Ragnarok;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Stray.
Краща розповідь
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok — перемога;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Immortality.
Кращий візуальний стиль
Horizon Forbidden West;
Elden Ring — перемога;
God of War Ragnarok;
Scorn;
Stray.
Кращий саундтрек
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok — перемога;
Metal: Hellsinger;
Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Краща акторська гра
Ешлі Берч (Ashly Burch) за роль Елой в Horizon Forbidden West;
Шарлотта Макберни (Charlotte McBurney) за роль Амиции де Рун в A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Крістофер Джадж (Christopher Judge) за роль Кратоса В God of War Ragnarok — перемога;
Манон Гейдж (Manon Gage) за роль Марісси Марсель в Immortality;
Санні Салджик (Sunny Suljic) за роль Атрея В God of War Ragnarok.
Games for Impact (ігри з важливим соціальним підтекстом)
A Memoir Blue;
As Dusk Falls — перемога;
Citizen Sleeper;
Endling: Extinction is Forever;
Hindsight;
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.
Краща інновація в сфері доступності
As Dusk Falls;
God of War Ragnarok — перемога;
Return to Monkey Island;
The Last of Us Part I;
The Quarry.
Кращий звуковий супровід
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok — перемога;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Gran Turismo 7.
Краща адаптація
Arcane: League of Legends ("Аркейн") — перемога;
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners;
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Найочікуваніша гра
Final Fantasy XVI;
Hogwarts Legacy;
Resident Evil 4;
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — перемога;
Starfield.
Краща кіберспортивна гра
Rocket League;
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;
Dota 2;
League of Legends;
Valorant — перемога.
Кращий кіберспортсмен
Женг Chovy Жи Хун (League of Legends);
Лі Faker Сан Хек (League of Legends);
Фінн Karrigan Андерсен (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) ;
Олександр S1mple Костильов (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) ;
Джейкоб Yay Вайтекер (Valorant) — перемога.
Краща кіберспортивна команда
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);
FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Gen.G (League of Legends);
LA Thieves (Call of Duty);
LOUD (Valorant) — перемога.
Краща кіберспортивна подія
EVO 2022;
2022 League of Legends World Championship — перемога;
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational;
PGL Major Antwerp 2022;
Valorant Champions 2022.
Кращий кіберспортивний тренер
Андрій B1ad3 Городенський (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) ;
Матеус bzkA Тарасконі (Valorant) — перемога;
Ерік D00mbr0s Сандгрен (Valorant);
Роберт Robban Дальстрем (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Го Score Дон Бін (League of Legends).
Кращий стример
Karl Jacobs;
Ludwig — перемога;
Nibellion;
Nobru;
QTCinderella.