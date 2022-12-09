Тріумфатором виявилася Elden Ring.

FromSoftware повторила свій тріумф на The Game Awards. У 2019 році студія отримала приз "гра року" завдяки Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. А зараз аналогічним титулом нагородили Elden Ring. При цьому найбільша кількість статуеток все ж у God of War Ragnarök.

Список переможців у всіх номінаціях The Game Awards 2022

Гра року

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring — перемога;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Голос гравців (гра року за версією користувачів)

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Stray;

Sonic Frontiers;

Genshin Impact — перемога.

Кращий екшен

Bayonetta 3 — перемога;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;

Neon White;

Sifu;

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Кращий пригодницький екшен

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

God of War Ragnarok — перемога;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray;

Tunic.

Краща рольова гра

Elden Ring — перемога;

Live A Live;

Pokemon Legends: Arceus;

Triangle Strategy;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Кращий файтинг

DNF Duel;

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R;

The King of Fighters XV;

MultiVersus — перемога;

Sifu.

Краща стратегія / симулятор

Dune: Spice Wars;

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — перемога;

Total War: Warhammer III;

Two Point Campus;

Victoria 3.

Краща спортивна / гоночна гра

F1 22;

FIFA 23;

NBA 2K23;

Gran Turismo 7 — перемога;

OlliOlli World.

Кращий мультиплеєр

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;

MultiVersus;

Overwatch 2;

Splatoon 3 — перемога;

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Краща гра для всієї родини

Kirby and The Forgotten Land — перемога;

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;

Nintendo Switch Sports;

Splatoon 3.

Краща гра для віртуальної / доповненої реальності

After the Fall;

Among Us VR;

Bonelab;

Moss: Book II — перемога;

Red Matter 2.

Краща мобільна гра

Apex Legends Mobile;

Diablo Immortal;

Genshin Impact;

Marvel Snap — перемога;

Tower of Fantasy.

Краща гра-сервіс

Apex Legends;

Final Fantasy XIV Online — перемога;

Destiny 2;

Fortnite;

Genshin Impact.

Краща підтримка спільноти

Apex Legends;

Final Fantasy XIV Online — перемога;

Destiny 2;

Fortnite;

No Man’s Sky.

Краща дебютна незалежна гра

Neon White;

NORCO;

Stray — перемога;

Tunic;

Vampire Survivors.

Краща незалежна гра

Cult of the Lamb;

Neon White;

Sifu;

Stray — перемога;

Tunic.

Краща режисура

Immortality;

Elden Ring — перемога;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray.

Краща розповідь

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok — перемога;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Immortality.

Кращий візуальний стиль

Horizon Forbidden West;

Elden Ring — перемога;

God of War Ragnarok;

Scorn;

Stray.

Кращий саундтрек

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok — перемога;

Metal: Hellsinger;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Краща акторська гра

Ешлі Берч (Ashly Burch) за роль Елой в Horizon Forbidden West;

Шарлотта Макберни (Charlotte McBurney) за роль Амиции де Рун в A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Крістофер Джадж (Christopher Judge) за роль Кратоса В God of War Ragnarok — перемога;

Манон Гейдж (Manon Gage) за роль Марісси Марсель в Immortality;

Санні Салджик (Sunny Suljic) за роль Атрея В God of War Ragnarok.

Games for Impact (ігри з важливим соціальним підтекстом)

A Memoir Blue;

As Dusk Falls — перемога;

Citizen Sleeper;

Endling: Extinction is Forever;

Hindsight;

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.

Краща інновація в сфері доступності

As Dusk Falls;

God of War Ragnarok — перемога;

Return to Monkey Island;

The Last of Us Part I;

The Quarry.

Кращий звуковий супровід

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok — перемога;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Gran Turismo 7.

Краща адаптація

Arcane: League of Legends ("Аркейн") — перемога;

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners;

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Найочікуваніша гра

Final Fantasy XVI;

Hogwarts Legacy;

Resident Evil 4;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — перемога;

Starfield.

Краща кіберспортивна гра

Rocket League;

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Valorant — перемога.

Кращий кіберспортсмен

Женг Chovy Жи Хун (League of Legends);

Лі Faker Сан Хек (League of Legends);

Фінн Karrigan Андерсен (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) ;

Олександр S1mple Костильов (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) ;

Джейкоб Yay Вайтекер (Valorant) — перемога.

Краща кіберспортивна команда

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Gen.G (League of Legends);

LA Thieves (Call of Duty);

LOUD (Valorant) — перемога.

Краща кіберспортивна подія

EVO 2022;

2022 League of Legends World Championship — перемога;

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational;

PGL Major Antwerp 2022;

Valorant Champions 2022.

Кращий кіберспортивний тренер

Андрій B1ad3 Городенський (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) ;

Матеус bzkA Тарасконі (Valorant) — перемога;

Ерік D00mbr0s Сандгрен (Valorant);

Роберт Robban Дальстрем (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Го Score Дон Бін (League of Legends).

Кращий стример

Karl Jacobs;

Ludwig — перемога;

Nibellion;

Nobru;

QTCinderella.

