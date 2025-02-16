Microsoft несподівано видалила деякі, не найстаріші, процесори Intel зі списку підтримуваних новітньої версії Windows 11 24H2. Це торкнулося як настільних, так і мобільних чипів.
Як помітили журналісти Wccftech, в оновленому списку процесорів Intel немає моделей Core 10-го покоління, 9-го і 8-го поколінь. Також "під ніж" потрапили мобільні моделі Intel Comet Lake, Ice Lake U і Y.
Повний список має такий вигляд:
Intel Core 10-го покоління
- Intel Core i3-1000G1
- Intel Core i3-1000G4
- Intel Core i3-1005G1 Intel Core i3-1005G1
- Intel Core i3-10300T
- Intel Core i3-10305
- Intel Core i3 10305T
- Intel Core i3-10320
- Intel Core i3-10325
- Intel Core i3-10300
- Intel Core i3-10100
- Intel Core i3-10100E
- Intel Core i3-10100F
- Intel Core i3-10100T
- Intel Core i3-10100TE
- Intel Core i3-10100Y
- Intel Core i3-10110Y
- Intel Core i3-10105
- Intel Core i3-10105F
- Intel Core i3-10105T
- Intel Core i3-10110U
- Intel Core i5-10210U
- Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Intel Core i5-10300H
- Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Intel Core i5-1030G7
- Intel Core i5 10310U
- Intel Core i5-10310Y
- Intel Core i5-1035G1
- Intel Core i5-1035G4
- Intel Core i5-1035G7
- Intel Core i5-1038NG7
- Intel Core i5-10400
- Intel Core i5-10400F
- Intel Core i5-10400H
- Intel Core i5-10400T
- Intel Core i5-10500
- Intel Core i5-10500E
- Intel Core i5-10500H
- Intel Core i5-10500T
- Intel Core i5-10500TE
- Intel Core i5-10505
- Intel Core i5-10600
- Intel Core i5-10600K
- Intel Core i5-10600KF
- Intel Core i5-10600T
- Intel Core i7-10510U
- Intel Core i7-10510Y
- Intel Core i7-1060G7
- Intel Core i7-10610U
- Intel Core i7-1065G7
- Intel Core i7-1068G7
- Intel Core i7-1068NG7
- Intel Core i7-10700
- Intel Core i7-10700E
- Intel Core i7-10700F
- Intel Core i7-10700K
- Intel Core i7-10700KF
- Intel Core i7-10700T
- Intel Core i7-10700TE
- Intel Core i7-10710U
- Intel Core i7-10750H
- Intel Core i7-10810U
- Intel Core i7-10850H
- Intel Core i7-10870H
- Intel Core i7-10875H
Intel Core 9-го покоління
- Intel Core i5-9300H
- Intel Core i5-9300HF
- Intel Core i5-9400
- Intel Core i5-9400F
- Intel Core i5-9400H
- Intel Core i5-9400T
- Intel Core i5-9500
- Intel Core i5-9500E
- Intel Core i5-9500F
- Intel Core i5-9500T
- Intel Core i5-9500TE
- Intel Core i5-9600
- Intel Core i5-9600K
- Intel Core i5-9600KF
- Intel Core i5-9600T
Intel Core 8-го покоління
- Intel Core i5-8200Y
- Intel Core i5-8210Y
- Intel Core i5-8250U
- Intel Core i5-8257U
- Intel Core i5-8259U
- Intel Core i5-8260U
- Intel Core i5-8265U
- Intel Core i5-8269U
- Intel Core i5-8279U
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Intel Core i5-8305G
- Intel Core i5-8310Y
- Intel Core i5-8350U
- Intel Core i5-8365U
- Intel Core i5-8365UE
- Intel Core i5-8400
- Intel Core i5-8400B
- Intel Core i5-8400H
- Intel Core i5-8400T
- Intel Core i5-8500
- Intel Core i5-8500B
- Intel Core i5-8500T
- Intel Core i5-8600
- Intel Core i5-8600K
- Intel Core i5-8600T
Варто зазначити, що ці процесори були видалені зі списку підтримки конкретно для Windows 11 24H2. Це не означає, що "11-ка" не працюватиме на цих CPU, але користувачі таких ПК не отримуватимуть оновлень ОС. У тому числі якраз 24H2, яке стало найбільшим в історії ОС.
У такій ситуації користувачі можуть повернутися до підтримуваних версій Windows 10. Життєвий цикл "десятки" закінчується у жовтні 2025-го, але Microsoft уперше пропонує користувачам можливість продовжити користуватися старою ОС і отримувати оновлення платно. За 30 доларів можна отримати додатковий рік підтримки.
Нагадаємо, у січні 2025 року частка комп'ютерів із Windows 11 зросла до 36%. Це рекордне значення з моменту релізу операційної системи восени 2021 року. Але до Windows 10 все одно ще досить далеко – її частка в січні склала 60%.