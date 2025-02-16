Microsoft припиняє підтримку процесорів Intel 10-го покоління в Windows 11 24H2 / колаж УНІАН, фото ua.depositphotos.com

Microsoft несподівано видалила деякі, не найстаріші, процесори Intel зі списку підтримуваних новітньої версії Windows 11 24H2. Це торкнулося як настільних, так і мобільних чипів.

Як помітили журналісти Wccftech, в оновленому списку процесорів Intel немає моделей Core 10-го покоління, 9-го і 8-го поколінь. Також "під ніж" потрапили мобільні моделі Intel Comet Lake, Ice Lake U і Y.

Повний список має такий вигляд:

Intel Core 10-го покоління

  • Intel Core i3-1000G1
  • Intel Core i3-1000G4
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1 Intel Core i3-1005G1
  • Intel Core i3-10300T
  • Intel Core i3-10305
  • Intel Core i3 10305T
  • Intel Core i3-10320
  • Intel Core i3-10325
  • Intel Core i3-10300
  • Intel Core i3-10100
  • Intel Core i3-10100E
  • Intel Core i3-10100F
  • Intel Core i3-10100T
  • Intel Core i3-10100TE
  • Intel Core i3-10100Y
  • Intel Core i3-10110Y
  • Intel Core i3-10105
  • Intel Core i3-10105F
  • Intel Core i3-10105T
  • Intel Core i3-10110U
  • Intel Core i5-10210U
  • Intel Core i5 10210Y
  • Intel Core i5-10300H
  • Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Intel Core i5-1030G7
  • Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Intel Core i5-10310Y
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1
  • Intel Core i5-1035G4
  • Intel Core i5-1035G7
  • Intel Core i5-1038NG7
  • Intel Core i5-10400
  • Intel Core i5-10400F
  • Intel Core i5-10400H
  • Intel Core i5-10400T
  • Intel Core i5-10500
  • Intel Core i5-10500E
  • Intel Core i5-10500H
  • Intel Core i5-10500T
  • Intel Core i5-10500TE
  • Intel Core i5-10505
  • Intel Core i5-10600
  • Intel Core i5-10600K
  • Intel Core i5-10600KF
  • Intel Core i5-10600T
  • Intel Core i7-10510U
  • Intel Core i7-10510Y
  • Intel Core i7-1060G7
  • Intel Core i7-10610U
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7
  • Intel Core i7-1068G7
  • Intel Core i7-1068NG7
  • Intel Core i7-10700
  • Intel Core i7-10700E
  • Intel Core i7-10700F
  • Intel Core i7-10700K
  • Intel Core i7-10700KF
  • Intel Core i7-10700T
  • Intel Core i7-10700TE
  • Intel Core i7-10710U
  • Intel Core i7-10750H
  • Intel Core i7-10810U
  • Intel Core i7-10850H
  • Intel Core i7-10870H
  • Intel Core i7-10875H

Intel Core 9-го покоління

  • Intel Core i5-9300H
  • Intel Core i5-9300HF
  • Intel Core i5-9400
  • Intel Core i5-9400F
  • Intel Core i5-9400H
  • Intel Core i5-9400T
  • Intel Core i5-9500
  • Intel Core i5-9500E
  • Intel Core i5-9500F
  • Intel Core i5-9500T
  • Intel Core i5-9500TE
  • Intel Core i5-9600
  • Intel Core i5-9600K
  • Intel Core i5-9600KF
  • Intel Core i5-9600T

Intel Core 8-го покоління

  • Intel Core i5-8200Y
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y
  • Intel Core i5-8250U
  • Intel Core i5-8257U
  • Intel Core i5-8259U
  • Intel Core i5-8260U
  • Intel Core i5-8265U
  • Intel Core i5-8269U
  • Intel Core i5-8279U
  • Intel Core i5-8300H
  • Intel Core i5-8305G
  • Intel Core i5-8310Y
  • Intel Core i5-8350U
  • Intel Core i5-8365U
  • Intel Core i5-8365UE
  • Intel Core i5-8400
  • Intel Core i5-8400B
  • Intel Core i5-8400H
  • Intel Core i5-8400T
  • Intel Core i5-8500
  • Intel Core i5-8500B
  • Intel Core i5-8500T
  • Intel Core i5-8600
  • Intel Core i5-8600K
  • Intel Core i5-8600T

Варто зазначити, що ці процесори були видалені зі списку підтримки конкретно для Windows 11 24H2. Це не означає, що "11-ка" не працюватиме на цих CPU, але користувачі таких ПК не отримуватимуть оновлень ОС. У тому числі якраз 24H2, яке стало найбільшим в історії ОС.

У такій ситуації користувачі можуть повернутися до підтримуваних версій Windows 10. Життєвий цикл "десятки" закінчується у жовтні 2025-го, але Microsoft уперше пропонує користувачам можливість продовжити користуватися старою ОС і отримувати оновлення платно. За 30 доларів можна отримати додатковий рік підтримки.

Нагадаємо, у січні 2025 року частка комп'ютерів із Windows 11 зросла до 36%. Це рекордне значення з моменту релізу операційної системи восени 2021 року. Але до Windows 10 все одно ще досить далеко – її частка в січні склала 60%.

