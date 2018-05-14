День матері: як знаменитості привітали своїх мам в Instagram (фото, відео)

10:32, 14 травня 2018
Суспільство
286 0
Сьогодні можемо побачити, як вони, а також інші знаменитості, привітали власних мам / harpersbazaar

Вчора, в день матері, ми розглядали insta-профілі мам-моделей, на яких слід підписатися. А сьогодні можемо побачити, як вони, а також інші знаменитості, привітали власних мам.

Читайте такожДень матері в 2018 році: як відзначають в Україні - привітання і подарунки (відео)

Очевидно, що більшість зірок не може провести це свято у колі сім'ї, тому свої вітання зіркові мами отримують, у тому числі, через instagram, пишет Harpers Bazaar.

А спостерігати за тим, як до цих привітань приєднуються сотні підписників, і розглядати сімейні фотографії знаменитостей - одне задоволення.

❤️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Mama.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Якщо ви знайшли помилку, видiлiть її мишкою та натисніть Ctrl+Enter
Теги: #День Матері