День матері: як знаменитості привітали своїх мам в Instagram (фото, відео)

It took me almost thirty years to truly understand everything you sacrificed for me. I am in awe of your wisdom and grace and I hope I can emulate those ideals with my own child (without ending up in a straitjacket). I love you so much Mom. Happy mother's Day to you and all the amazing moms kicking ass and taking names in the world.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on May 13, 2018 at 10:04am PDT