День матері: як знаменитості привітали своїх мам в Instagram (фото, відео)
Вчора, в день матері, ми розглядали insta-профілі мам-моделей, на яких слід підписатися. А сьогодні можемо побачити, як вони, а також інші знаменитості, привітали власних мам.
Очевидно, що більшість зірок не може провести це свято у колі сім'ї, тому свої вітання зіркові мами отримують, у тому числі, через instagram, пишет Harpers Bazaar.
А спостерігати за тим, як до цих привітань приєднуються сотні підписників, і розглядати сімейні фотографії знаменитостей - одне задоволення.
It took me almost thirty years to truly understand everything you sacrificed for me. I am in awe of your wisdom and grace and I hope I can emulate those ideals with my own child (without ending up in a straitjacket). I love you so much Mom. Happy mother's Day to you and all the amazing moms kicking ass and taking names in the world.
Dearest Mother...........You suffered a lot and were not encouraged to follow your dreams or express yourself freely! 🗣 I hope I have been able to carry the Torch for you and that somewhere you are smiling and proud ♥️♥️♥️♥️! Happy Mothers Day to you and all Mothers 🌎🌏🌍 who have struggled, are struggling and continue to struggle. #nevergiveup 👑🙏🏼👑. #mothers #warriors #queens
“Each time my feet touched the earth I knew my mother was there with me. I knew this body was not mine but a living continuation of my mother and my father and my grandparents and great-grandparents. Of all my ancestors. Those feet that I saw as "my" feet were actually "our" feet. Together my mother and I were leaving footprints in the damp soil" - Thich Nhat Hanh 🖤 To all the moms, grandmamas, and the women who have stepped up to be...we appreciate and love you. Happy mother's Day to my queen my anchor my home the creator of my existence
beautiful. sweet. strong. humble. gang. - @monica_fenty 💓💓💓 Happy mother's Day to my fav' !!! sending love to all the mothers, the mothers to be, and the ones who stepped in to be mothers to those who can't be with theirs today! God bless you not just today, but everyday for the thankless and selfless jobs that you do! You're greatly appreciated!!
Happy mother's Day to my beautiful Mommy...You light up every room you are in... with your energy and joy... you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn't be the woman I am today of it weren't for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy mother's Day mommy!!! #thelupenator #whereallmydancingskillscomefrom #igetitfrommymama #unconditionallove #amotherslove❤️ #youalsodrivemecrazybutiloveyou